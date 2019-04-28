Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sorry folks, but Idris Elba is officially married

Article Image

Idris Elba married model Sabrina Dhowre in a secret ceremony in Morocco. The ceremony took place at Ksar Char-Bagh, a luxury hotel in Marrakech, the hotel's special events manager Gigi Saadani told CNN.

Posted: Apr. 28, 2019 9:30 AM
Updated: Apr. 28, 2019 9:30 AM
Posted By: Katie Polglase, CNN

Idris Elba broke millions of hearts Friday when he married model Sabrina Dhowre in a secret ceremony in Morocco.

The ceremony took place at Ksar Char-Bagh, a luxury hotel in Marrakech, the hotel's special events manager Gigi Saadani told CNN. The wedding was covered exclusively by Vogue magazine for its July edition, and photographs of the event were published online Saturday.

The celebration lasted for three days and included a "colours of the Souk"-themed dinner for friends and family, Vogue reported. Elba, 46, wore a bespoke suit by designer Ozwald Boateng, while Dhowre, 29, wore a dress by Vera Wang, the magazine said.

Boateng celebrated the couple on Instagram: "Congratulations to my brother Idris Elba and his beautiful wife Sabrina Dhowre so happy for you."

Dhowre, an American model, was named Miss Vancouver in 2014. She met Elba on the set of "The Mountain Between Us" in 2017. The following year, Elba surprised Dhowre by popping the question at a film screening in London.

The British actor, who has been married twice before, first shot to fame on the small screen, starring in "The Wire" and "Luther." The latter earned him a Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild Award and four Emmy nominations.

He began his film career in 2005, starring in "American Gangster," "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom," "Beasts of No Nation" and "Molly's Game."

The heartthrob was named People's "Sexiest Man Alive" in 2018.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 37°
Albert Lea
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 39°
Austin
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 37°
Rochester
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
Tracking sub-freezing temperatures tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday's Drake Relays highlights

Image

Drug Take Back Day

Image

Prom affected by snowy April

Image

Tracking Cold Temperatures Into Sunday

Image

Drake Relays - Friday night

Image

Farming during an uncertain Spring

Image

Limb Loss Awareness Month

Image

Energy-Efficient House Tour

Image

Hype Night

Image

Drake Relays: Day Two

Community Events