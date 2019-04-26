Clear
The post-credits of 'Avengers: Endgame' has something new

Every Marvel Cinematic Universe film has featured a mid-credits or end-credits scene. While "Avengers: Endgame" lacks a complete scene, there is still something to intrigue fans.

Posted: Apr. 26, 2019 4:20 PM
Updated: Apr. 26, 2019 4:20 PM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

SPOILER ALERT: If you want to go into "Avengers: Endgame" as innocent and fresh as a newly-bloomed heart-shaped herb, turn back now! This post contains minor spoilers and we don't want you to get angry! We wouldn't like you when you're angry.

"Avengers: Endgame" is going to be a lot. By the end of it, you'll probably have had a long cry and will definitely need a long bathroom break.

The good news is, there isn't any mid-credits or end-credits scene to wait for (be sure to kindly inform the people stubbornly waiting around as you head for the exits).

Yes, the long-running Marvel tradition will be broken, just like your spirit after watching whatever traumatic stuff is bound to go down.

However, there is something! In lieu of a credits scene, there is a sound. And that sound appears to be... some kind of metal clanging.

We repeat: End of "Endgame." Metal clanging sound. The possibilities are endless. Let the theorizing commence!

Also, while you're driving yourself crazy with speculation, you can obsess over why Captain Marvel and Black Widow both wore Inifinity gauntlets to the "Endgame" premiere. Fashion choice... or elaborate secret message? Anything is possible!

