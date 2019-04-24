Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

A driver intentionally plowed into pedestrians in California and injured 8 people, police say

Article Image

A driver is now in custody after hitting a group of pedestrians on a sidewalk in Northern California, leaving eight people injured in what appears to be an "intentional act," authorities said.

Posted: Apr. 24, 2019 11:10 AM
Updated: Apr. 24, 2019 11:10 AM
Posted By: By Faith Karimi, CNN

A driver hit a group of pedestrians on a sidewalk in Northern California, leaving eight people injured in what appears to be an "intentional act," authorities said.

The incident happened Tuesday evening in Sunnyvale. Police were called to the scene about 6:40 p.m., said Capt. Jim Choi of the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.

A preliminary investigation shows the pedestrians were on the sidewalk when the black sedan drove into them, he said, describing it as an "intentional act."

Witnesses told police there were no signs that the car attempted to slow down and there was no evidence of braking at the scene, he said. The car eventually crashed into a tree.

A man is in custody and police have contacted the FBI about the driver, according to Choi, who said investigators are considering "all possibilities" in terms of a motive.

The FBI is assisting local law enforcement in the investigation, according to an agency spokesperson. "Should it be determined that a federal crime was committed, we will become more involved."

All eight patients are at a local hospital, with several suffering from serious injuries, he said. The youngest victim is 13. It's unclear if the driver knew any of them.

The incident is believed to be isolated, Choi said. Police have not identified the driver or the victims.

Sunnyvale is about 40 miles from San Francisco.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Tracking more sunshine and a rain week ahead.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Travelers hotel could be torn down

Image

More on Tony Jackson, person of interest in Huisentruit case, speaking from prison

Image

Tracking More Sunshine & Weekend Changes

Image

Upcoming road work to reduce downtown Rochester parking

Image

Fire breaks out at Byron home

Image

Former State Patroller recovering from addiction

Image

Veterans speak out about healthcare

Image

Grants for safe rides to school

Image

Olmsted County life saving awards

Image

EXCLUSIVE: Huisentruit person of interest speaks out

Community Events