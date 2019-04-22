Kanye West blessed fans with a new song during his Sunday Service set at Coachella.
"This a new joint right here, it's called 'Water,'" West said as he transitioned from the Gospel rendition of his hit "All Falls Down."
Def Jam Recordings was also live tweeting during West's set and said "New Song" with the emoji eyes.
For those who weren't in California for the Coachella performance, it was streamed live through the vantage point of a peephole on YouTube. During 'Water,' the camera switched from a wide view of the singers to closeup shots following a trail of water bottles.
West's Sunday Service has been a weekly occurrence over the past few weeks, in which he and a band perform outdoors. He incorporated his service into his Coachella set, which also featured artists like Chance The Rapper, Teyana Taylor, Kid Cudi and DMX.
West got emotional at one point with Cudi and DMX.
Other songs West performed during his Sunday Service included "Jesus Walks" and "Ultralight Beam."
Related Content
- Kanye West debuts new song 'Water' during Sunday Service at Coachella
- Kanye West song defends his praise for Trump
- Who will be at Coachella, and why Kanye won't
- Kanye West estrena canción para defender su 'bromance' con Trump
- Kanye West reveals 'mental condition'
- Kanye West apologizes to Drake
- Horten HX-2 'flying wing' makes its global debut
- Detroit radio station hosts pull Kanye West's songs, saying they've had enough
- Kanye West just released a new song defending his praise for Trump
- Beyoncé hace historia en Coachella