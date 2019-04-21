Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

A welder in Kentucky made a homemade replica of the throne in 'Game of Thrones'

Article Image

A 32-year-old welding student from Kentucky worked with other welders to build a life-size version of the throne from the hit show, "Game of Thrones."

Posted: Apr. 21, 2019 1:20 PM
Updated: Apr. 21, 2019 1:20 PM
Posted By: By Ryan Prior, CNN

Spoiler alert: a welder in Kentucky and his new wife will sit on the Iron Throne at the end of this season of "Game of Thrones."

Except this iron throne is made out of aluminum.

Michael Hayes, a 32-year-old welding student in Louisville, worked with welders at the Knight Welding School to build a life-size version of the throne in the hit HBO show, according to CNN affiliate WLKY.

Early in their relationship, he and his wife, Kacie, bonded over their love of the show, and he asked buddies at the welding school to help him build her a wedding present.

His bride, Hayes said, just happens to look a lot like Daenerys Targaryen.

Anthony Williams, an instructor at the Knight School, told WLKY building the throne took 110 hours and more than two months.

The throne weighs 200 pounds, has more than 300 swords welded on and cost more than $7,000 to make.

The couple posed for wedding photos in the throne, with Hayes dressed as Jon Snow and Kacie dressed as Daenerys.

They're renting it out to others for weddings, "Game of Thrones" watch parties, and other events, WLKY reported.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 81°
Albert Lea
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 82°
Rochester
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Tracking a very warm Easter Sunday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New social group for women who like craft beer

Image

New craft beer social group for women

Image

Worth Brewing hosts Bockfest

Image

Earth Day festival in Mason City

Image

High school students host Relay for Life

Image

RPS Powwow

Image

Tracking a Very Warm Easter

Image

Be on the lookout as motorcycle season is here

Image

Riding horseback across Iowa for a cause

Image

Austin gets big win

Community Events