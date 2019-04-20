Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

A tiger attacked a zookeeper at the zoo in Topeka, Kansas

Article Image

A zookeeper was attacked by a tiger at the Topeka Zoo during operating hours, according to Molly Hadfield, Director of Media Relations for the City of Topeka, Kansas.

Posted: Apr. 20, 2019 1:40 PM
Updated: Apr. 20, 2019 1:40 PM
Posted By: By Deanna Hackney and Dakin Andone, CNN

A zookeeper is recovering in the hospital after she was attacked Saturday morning by a tiger at the Topeka, Kansas zoo.

The woman and a male tiger named Sanjiv were in the "same space" when the incident occurred about 9:15 a.m., Molly Hadfield, a spokeswoman for the City of Topeka, told CNN's Fredricka Whitfield.

Hadfield could not provide specific information about why the zookeeper was in that space with the tiger, but said officials were "trying to figure out what happened."

Several visitors witnessed the attack, Hadfield said.

The zoo was shut down for about 45 minutes but has reopened.

The zookeeper was "alert and awake" at the time she was taken to the hospital, Hadfield said.

Sanjiv and the zoo's other tigers have been put in holding cells and will not be on display Saturday, Hadfield said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 66°
Tracking awesome weather into the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Be on the lookout as motorcycle season is here

Image

Riding horseback across Iowa for a cause

Image

Austin gets big win

Image

2019 Comet Relays

Image

Matthew Hurt announces he will play for Duke

Image

Nashua-Plainfield Girls Golf Results

Image

Church Members Take Part in Annual Cross Walk

Image

Matthew Hurt Commits to Duke University

Image

Hwy 18 Intersection: A Call for Change

Image

People gather for a Good Friday procession

Community Events