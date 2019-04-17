Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sophie Turner says she dealt with depression during 'Game of Thrones'

Article Image

Actress Sophie Turner shared in an interview that criticism over her role on "Game of Thrones" was one of the reasons that led to her depression.

Posted: Apr. 17, 2019 11:10 AM
Updated: Apr. 17, 2019 11:10 AM
Posted By: By Kendall Trammell, CNN

Sophie Turner says criticism over her role on "Game of Thrones" was one of the reasons that led to her depression.

Turner, who plays Sansa Stark on the HBO hit series, said in an interview with Dr. Phil on his podcast "Phil in the Blanks," that she started to become depressed around age 17.

"The biggest challenge is just for me getting out of bed and getting out of the house and learning to love yourself I think is the biggest challenge," said the now 23-year-old.

She said she felt alone after her friends and brothers moved away for college, while she was working on "Game of Thrones" and living with her parents. Social media became a "catalyst" for her depression, she said.

"It only started to kind of go downhill I think when I started to hit puberty, and really puberty, though, at like 17," she said. "My metabolism was like slowing down massively, and I was gaining weight. And then there was the social media scrutiny and everything, and that was when it kind of hit me."

Turner said, at the time, she was more sensitive about what people would say about her on social media. She said she would read comments talking about her weight and skin as well as criticism about her acting.

"I would just believe it," she said. "I would just say, 'Yeah, I am spotty. Yeah I am fat. I am a bad actress.' And I just believed it."

She said now she feels much better since seeking therapy and treatment.

"I love myself now, or more than I used to, I think. I don't think I love myself at all, but I'm now with someone that makes me realize, you know, that I do have some redeeming qualities I suppose," she said, referencing her fiancé Joe Jonas. "When someone tells you they love you every day, it makes you really think about why that is, and I think it makes you love yourself a little bit more, so, yeah, I love myself."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 52°
Tracking showers and storms where some could be strong.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking the Potential for Strong Storms

Image

Dodge County housing analysis shows need is growing fast

Image

'Quizzem' app launches in Rochester

Image

Police investigate shots fired in Mason City.

Image

Trump Challenger

Image

National Health Care Decisions Day

Image

Safe Routes to School

Image

Thanking Crews Restoring Power

Image

Highway 122 reconstruction project, lane changes

Image

Worth County wind turbine project

Community Events