Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

A woman is being sought after lockouts at Columbine High and other Colorado schools

Article Image

Columbine High School and nearly 20 other schools are on a "lockout" as authorities search for a woman connected to a "credible threat" in the area. CNN's Scott McLean has more.

Posted: Apr. 16, 2019 5:50 PM
Updated: Apr. 16, 2019 5:50 PM
Posted By: By Sheena Jones and Scott McLean, CNN

Authorities are searching for an armed woman in connection with alleged threats that led to lockouts at Columbine High School and nearly 20 other Colorado schools, officials said Tuesday.

The FBI Denver Division and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office identified the woman as 18 year-old Sol Pais. Pais traveled to Colorado on Monday night "and made threats in the Denver metropolitan area," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

Threats were not directed to a specific school, according to sheriff's spokesperson Mike Taplin.

"It's a credible threat ... but she did not make it directly," said Jenny Fulton, a spokeswoman with the sheriff's office.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Colorado Department of Education recommended that Denver area schools conduct a "lockout" and controlled release after the alleged threats.

Jefferson County school officials tweeted that all students and staff were safe and students would be released on a normal schedule. "We will have extra safety and security staff on site at all schools affected," Jefferson County Public Schools said.

Columbine High, which is in Jefferson County, and several schools in the area were part of the lockout, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office tweeted.

Aurora Public Schools, east of Denver, said all of its schools were "placed in secure perimeter." City police have provided extra security as students were being released, the district tweeted. "We have no info about a specific threat related to any schools in APS."

On April 20,1999, two students, Dylan Klebold, 17, and Eric Harris, 18, killed 12 students and one teacher in a mass shooting at Columbine. The two shooters took their lives in the school's library.

Return for updates. This story is developing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 63°
Tracking showers and storms with a severe threat.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Survey gathers your feedback on Silver Lake Dam

Image

State Sen. Carla Nelson hosts round table talk on education

Image

Gas station chain looks to buy county land

Image

Grand opening ceremony held for new Hilton Hotel

Image

Legislators tour Habitat home as they talk affordable housing

Image

Truckers Against Trafficking

Image

Local bells ring for Notre Dame.

Image

Anhydrous leak forces evacuation

Image

My Money - Getting your kids involved in finance

Image

Dr. Oz - Automate your meals

Community Events