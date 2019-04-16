Competitors battle dizzying heights in Cliff Diving World Series

Clear
The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series is the world's premier cliff diving competition. Seven events are used to crown the best divers in the world.

Few sports combine body-bending athleticism with daredevil spirit quite like the Cliff Diving World Series.

The seven-stop global tour recently got underway on Palawan Island, the Philippines, where competitors plunged 27 meters into the ocean from a board precariously perched on a cliff edge.

Defending champions Gary Hunt and Rhiannan Iffland recorded victories at the season-opener. The circuit will visit Ireland, Italy, the Azores (Portugal), Lebanon, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Spain, where it concludes in September.

To get a sense of the dramatic heights the divers will tackle throughout the season, take a look at the video at the top of the page.

