Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Must-watch videos of the week

Article Image

Police in Oregon got a chuckle after a burglary turned out to be a surprising culprit.

Posted: Apr. 15, 2019 3:40 AM
Updated: Apr. 15, 2019 3:40 AM
Posted By: By Wesli Jones, CNN

An NBA legend takes a tumble. A photo of an eye lights up the internet. A culprit catches police by surprise. These are the must-see videos of the week.

Shine bright

If you haven't heard this news, you may have been sucked into a parallel universe. Scientists have been using a global network of telescopes in an attempt to capture the first-ever photos of a black hole. And the first successful image is out of this world.

Take a closer look

It's said beauty is in the eye of the beholder, meaning beauty is a matter of personal opinion. Well, this photo of Donald Trump's eye has Twitter buzzing over what the President really thinks about the media.

Big changes

Sara Gilbert can easily be called a Renaissance woman. The actress has stolen viewers' hearts as Darlene Conner on ABC's sitcom "Roseanne," now revamped into "The Conners," and created/co-hosted the Emmy nominated talk show "The Talk." But, her latest announcement brought the entire studio to tears.

Most wanted

Police aim to serve and protect the people from home appliances? Officers in Oregon responded to a burglary call from a homeowner, claiming someone was in the bathroom. The unlikely culprit didn't make a clean getaway.

Go out with a bang

Dwyane Wade knows how to make headlines. He's a three-time NBA champion, 13-time All-Star and Olympic gold medalist. But during his final home game, Wade crashed into Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend as they were seated court side. The couple laughed it off and said they were "honored" to have their drinks split by the legend.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Few Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 28°
Rochester
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 32°
Tracking a calm start to the week followed by a powerful rain system.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Standing up against genocide

Image

Showcasing Iowa based films

Image

Mason City restaurant feeds linemen as they work to restore power

Image

Residents learn about bill that could get them driver's licenses

Image

More Americans identifying as 'no religion'

Image

Generations at Grand Meadow; Superlark's star plays final game

Image

Clear Lake docks being installed

Image

Walking for Autism

Image

Highlights: Minnesota girl's basketball All-Star game

Image

Governor Walz surveys storm damage in Southeast Minnesota

Community Events