Washington deputy shot and killed, the first in the agency's 165-year history

Deputy Justin DeRosier with the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office in Washington was fatally shot while responding to a disabled vehicle, a death Sheriff Brad Thurman said was the agency's first in the line of duty in its 165-year history.

Posted: Apr. 14, 2019 9:40 PM
Updated: Apr. 14, 2019 9:40 PM
Posted By: By Amir Vera, CNN

A deputy with the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office in Washington was fatally shot Saturday night, a death Sheriff Brad Thurman said was the agency's first in the line of duty in its 165-year history.

Justin DeRosier, 29, was responding to a disabled vehicle when he reported to other deputies that he had been shot, Thurman said during a press conference on Sunday.

DeRosier was flown to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, where he died, Thurman said.

DeRosier leaves behind a wife and a 6-month-old daughter, Thurman said while holding back tears.

Thurman said DeRosier had been with the department since May 2016 as a patrol deputy and boat operator. DeRosier would have started training to be a narcotics investigator with the drug task force in July.

"The Southwest Washington Regional SWAT team is currently on a manhunt for the suspect or suspects," said Commander John Horch with the Clark County Sheriff's Office, adding that persons of interest and witnesses are being interviewed.

Horch also said a search warrant has been executed at a home near the shooting scene.

