Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Police unleashed a barrage of deadly gunfire after they say a suspect fired a bullet that grazed a deputy's head

Article Image

A carjacking suspect was killed by police in Florida after the suspect fired a bullet that grazed by a deputy's head, according to authorities. CNN affiliate WESH reports.

Posted: Apr. 13, 2019 2:50 PM
Posted By: By Theresa Waldrop and Shawn Nottingham, CNN

A carjacking suspect in Florida was shot dead in a barrage of police gunfire Thursday after he fired a bullet that tore through a sheriff's deputy's hat and grazed his head, authorities said.

Phillip Thomas Marsh, 30, carjacked a woman's truck at gunpoint at a home Deltona, Florida, then led deputies on an extended chase, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

After hitting several tire-deflation devices, the truck slowed. Marsh got out and, holding a handgun, ran toward motorists stopped near him, the sheriff's office said. A deputy then drove an SUV in Marsh's direction, "preventing him from reaching another potential carjacking victim," the sheriff's office said.

Marsh then opened fire on deputies, grazing Sgt. Thomas Dane's hat and head, it said.

Five deputies returned fire, hitting Marsh several times, the sheriff's office said. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The suspect had been 'reported ... suicidal'

The suspect had been "reported missing and suicidal" earlier in the week, the sheriff's office said. "It was noted he was known to act violently toward law enforcement and has made threats of 'suicide by cop' and suicide by other means," the release said.

"Clearly, his actions, when he came out of that vehicle, he wanted us to shoot him, and he was going to take one of us with him," Sheriff Michael J. Chitwood told reporters.

A seven-minute video posted at the sheriff's website shows the suspect exiting the truck, then running toward drivers stopped at the scene as he points a gun at his head. It then shows the deputy's SUV move toward Marsh, who can be seen running in the other direction, toward a wooded area, and firing his gun in the direction of the deputies, who then fire at him.

Marsh fired three or four shots, Chitwood said, including the one that pierced Dane's hat and grazed his head.

A "millimeter lower, and Sgt. Dane is dead," said Chitwood, who described the day as his luckiest in 32 years of policing.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is conducting the official investigation into the shooting, the release states. Those who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative leave with pay, which is standard following a deputy-involved shooting.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Rochester
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Tracking a much drier (and sunnier) weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Spring practice frustrations as teams are moved indoors

Image

John Marshall's Nguyen wins 200th career game

Image

Highlights: Lourdes vs. Austin in the Packer Dome

Image

Linemen working round the clock to get the power on

Image

Walk of Remembrance honors Organ Donors

Image

Extra reinforcement

Image

Law enforcement presence in Kensett

Image

Tracking A Drier Weekend

Image

Putting the snow day legislation to use

Image

Desperate need for affordable housing in the Med City

Community Events