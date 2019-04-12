Clear
Waka Flocka Flame was inside an Atlanta recording studio during a shooting

CNN's Brianna Keilar speaks with rapper Waka Flocka Flame who canceled his scheduled performance at SAE fraternity at the University of Oklahoma.

Posted: Apr. 12, 2019 3:10 PM
Updated: Apr. 12, 2019 3:10 PM
Posted By: By Nicole Chavez and Hollie Silverman, CNN

Waka Flocka Flame was at an Atlanta recording studio where three men open fire, injuring at least one person, police said.

The rapper, whose real name is Jauquin Malphurs, was among about a dozen people at ZAC Recording on April 4, according to police report from the Atlanta Police Department.

When officers arrived to the studio, several witnesses told them that three males had fired several shots into the building, hitting a man in the right arm, the report said.

An ambulance took the wounded man to Atlanta's Grady Memorial Hospital.

The shooting came days after fellow rapper Nipsey Hussle was gunned down in Los Angeles near a clothing store he owned. Nipsey's fans and dozens of celebrities have mourned the rapper for nearly two weeks, filing up the Staples Center in Los Angeles and taking the streets to pay their respects.

