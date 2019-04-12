Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Study sings the praises of choir membership for lonely older adults

Article Image

A University of California, San Francisco study reveals older adults who sing in a choir for six months have reduced feelings of loneliness and increased interest in life.

Posted: Apr. 12, 2019 9:00 AM
Updated: Apr. 12, 2019 9:00 AM
Posted By: By Lauren Lee, CNN

Isabel Heredi took her place among the altos.

"When we sing, we feel this emotion of happiness and enjoyment," said the member of the 30th Street Older Adult Chorus.

With kind eyes and a voice shimmering with joy, she embodies the conclusion of a recent study called "Community of Voices."

"We discovered that older adults singing in a choir for six months had a reduction in their feelings of loneliness and also an increase in their interest in life," said neuroscientist Julene Johnson of the University of California, San Francisco. The university, along with the nonprofit San Francisco Community Music Center and the city's Department of Aging and Adult Services, tracked 400 older adults in the study.

A previous study at UCSF revealed that people over 60 who felt lonely had a 45% increased risk of death.

"We think that the arts are particularly innovative for helping to improve health inequities in these communities," said Johnson.

Heredi agreed as she spoke to CNN after choir rehearsal. "Having a schedule, having to go out and enjoy what you are doing is very important, and singing has additional importance because it has an emotional component."

Choir member Annelise Mitchell says singing has enhanced her social skills.

"I sing in two choirs, so I'm around a lot of people and I'm getting better at talking to people."

The study resonated so well that the participants continued with their choirs after the research ended.

"We heard from members how the choir had changed their lives and how they wanted and needed to keep singing," said Maria Cora, older adult program coordinator for the San Francisco Community Music Center.

The organization obtained a grant to keep the music flowing. Cora said some members have extended their musical interest. Singing has emboldened them to learn to read music, play an instrument and even enlist a vocal coach.

Meantime, the National Institutes of Health has funded a manual to help other communities launch their own choirs and spread the same palpable glee Isabel Heredi intones whenever she steps on to the risers.

"I'm so glad to be in this choir," added Heredi.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 17°
The strong storm wraps up today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Some Lingering Impacts From a Strong System

Image

Bulls' associate coach moves to NAHL

Image

State champ gymnasts prepare for regionals

Image

Minnesota Mat Top 100

Image

Roof ripped off building

Image

Local women live lifelong dream as Mayo Clinic Pilots

Image

Travel not advised on gravel roads

Image

What's up with the snow?

Image

Hand free bill moves forward

Image

Hyatt Place groundbreaking

Community Events