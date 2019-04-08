Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Felicity Huffman issues apology over college admissions case

Article Image

Actress Felicity Huffman is reportedly expected to plead guilty for her role in the college admissions scandal. CNN's Brynn Gingras reports.

Posted: Apr. 8, 2019 3:50 PM
Updated: Apr. 8, 2019 3:50 PM
Posted By: null

Felicity Huffman has apologized for her part in a college admissions scam.

The actress pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud on Monday, stemming from a payment of $15,000 to facilitate cheating for her daughter on the SATs, according to federal prosecutors.

Huffman's full statement, obtained by CNN, follows below:

"I am pleading guilty to the charge brought against me by the United States Attorney's Office.

I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions.

I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community. I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly.

My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her. This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life. My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 69°
From the warmest day of the year...to a potential winter storm. We're tracking a very spring-like week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dr. Oz: Knowing your health

Image

My Money: Financial literacy for kids

Image

MercyOne: Goal of fellowship programs

Image

Tracking A Messy Mid-Week System

Image

Moms demand action to meet with Rochester Police Chief

Image

Statewide Day of Prayer for Flood Recovery

Image

Affordable housing community meeting

Image

Motorcycle Expo in North Iowa

Image

Carpool Week kicks off in Rochester

Image

NIACC drops conference doubleheader

Community Events