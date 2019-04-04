Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Notre Dame head coach Muffet McGraw: 'We don't have enough women in power'

Article Image

Muffet MCgraw speaks on behalf of women everywhere

Posted: Apr. 4, 2019 5:20 PM
Updated: Apr. 4, 2019 5:20 PM
Posted By: By Jill Martin, CNN

Muffet McGraw is in her ninth Final Four as Notre Dame's head women's basketball coach. She has won two national championships, including a thriller last season. On Thursday in Tampa, she spoke about much more than basketball, talking at length about women's issues.

"I'm getting tired of the novelty of the first female governor of this state, the first female African American mayor of this city," McGraw said. "When is it going to become the norm instead of the exception? How are these young women looking up and seeing someone that looks like them, preparing them for the future? We don't have enough female role models. We don't have enough visible women leaders. We don't have enough women in power.

"Girls are socialized to know when they come out, gender rules are already set. Men run the world. Men have the power. Men make the decisions. It's always the man that is the stronger one."

McGraw, in her 32nd season as head coach of the Fighting Irish, was later asked why she was coming forward and speaking up so strongly now.

"Enough," she replied. "I think women across the country in the last few years have just said enough. Time's up. Time's up. It is our turn. If it's going to happen, we have to do something about it. You see women marching in record numbers across the country. Women are coming out and being more active politically.

"I've never watched CNN as much in the past two years as I am now. We have the Equal Pay Act. Women are making 77 cents on the dollar. That's just white women. Women of color are lagging way further behind. I'm not talking about white women being coaches. We need more diversity in our game, as well."

A No. 1 seed, Notre Dame (34-3) faces a familiar foe in the national semifinal on Friday. The Irish will take on the No. 2 seed Connecticut Huskies (35-2), who are back in the Final Four for a record 12th consecutive time. It will be the 50th meeting between the storied programs.

The Irish are 4-3 against the Huskies in the NCAA tournament, including a 4-1 record against them in the Final Four. In the last 11 years, Notre Dame has defeated UConn eight times, while all other Division I teams have combined for eight wins. UConn has the most titles in Division I women's basketball with 11.

Tipoff for that contest is scheduled for around 9 p.m. ET. The other semifinal is at 7 p.m. ET between the top overall seed in Baylor (35-1), a two-time champion, and No. 2 seed Oregon (33-4).

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
Rochester
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 25°
Tracking a big warm-up for Friday then more rain.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local students pack meals for those in need

Image

New ambulance facility opens

Image

North Iowa family thankful for quick work of law enforcement

Image

Celebrating 30 years of heart health at MercyOne

Image

Pannekoeken finds new location near downtown Rochester

Image

Tracking More Rain and Cool Temperatures

Image

Waldorf reschedules weekend games

Image

Iowa falls to Illinois State

Image

JM falls to Farmington in shutout

Image

Trap shooting interest is on the rise

Community Events