Britney Spears says she's taking 'me' time

Britney Spears looks to be focusing on self-care.

"Fall in love with taking care of yourself, mind, body, spirit," the singer posted Wednesday on her official Instagram account.

"We all need to take time for a little 'me time,' " Spears wrote in the caption.

People first reported that the star has checked into a facility to seek "all-encompassing wellness treatment." Other outlets including the Los Angeles Times have reported she has sought treatment.

CNN reached out to her reps for comment Thursday morning.

In January, she announced she was stepping away from her career because her father, Jamie Spears, was having health issues.

Britney Spears announces 'indefinite work hiatus' due to her father's health issues

The "Toxic" singer had been set to start her "Domination" residency in Las Vegas the following month.

"I don't even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show Domination," she wrote on Instagram with a photo of her as a child with her parents. "I've been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it's important to always put your family first... and that's the decision I had to make."

Spears wrote that "A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died."

"We're all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him," she wrote. "I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand."

According to a press release from the entertainer's reps, Spears' father was hospitalized due to his colon "spontaneously" rupturing, and he was hospitalized for 28 days.

The mother of two sons famously shaved her head in 2007, sparking fears she was having a mental health crisis.

The following year. a Los Angeles court named her father conservator of Spears' affairs.

On Wednesday, the singer's boyfriend, personal trainer and model Sam Asghari, shared her Instagram post and wrote a caption supporting Spears.

"It isn't weakness," he wrote. "It's a sign of absolute strength, people should only be inspired by this, at least I am."