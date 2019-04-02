Owner and three employees were killed in their North Dakota office

The four people found dead Monday in a North Dakota office were identified as the owner of the business and three employees, including a husband and wife, police said on Tuesday.

The bodies of three men and one woman were found at the RJR Maintenance & Management office building in Mandan, outside of the capital of Bismarck, at around 7:30 a.m. on Monday.

In a news conference Tuesday, Mandan Police Chief Jason Ziegler released very few details about what happened or how they died. He said the killings were "very specific to the victims" and that police do not believe the public is in danger.

The victims were identified as owner Robert Faklar, 52, and employees Adam Fuehrer, 42, Lois Cobb, 45, and William Cobb, 50.

No suspects have been identified and no weapons were recovered at the scene.

Ziegler did not say what the timeline of the deaths was, citing the ongoing investigation. Evidence from the crime scene has been sent for analysis and police are looking at videos of the surrounding area, Ziegler said.

RJR, which is a property maintenance and management company, has posted several short statements on Facebook saying they were closed Monday and Tuesday.

"We will be spending this time discussing our process to move forward and grieve the great losses," the company said.