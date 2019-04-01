Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Tania Mallet, Bond girl in 'Goldfinger,' dies aged 77

Article Image

Actress and model Tania Mallet, best known for her role in the James Bond classic "Goldfinger," has died at the age of 77.

Posted: Apr. 1, 2019 10:00 AM
Updated: Apr. 1, 2019 10:00 AM
Posted By: By Bard Wilkinson, CNN

"Goldfinger" actress Tania Mallet has died aged 77, prompting messages of condolence from James Bond fans.

A cousin of British actress Dame Helen Mirren, Mallet played Tilly Masterson alongside Sean Connery's Bond in the 1964 classic. Her death was announced on the official 007 Twitter account.

"We are very sorry to hear that Tania Mallet who played Tilly Masterson in GOLDFINGER has passed away," the tweet said. "Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this sad time."

Born in Blackpool to father Henry and Russian mother Olga Mironoff, according to a biography on IMDb, Mallet was working as a model when she was cast as Masterson by producer Albert "Cubby" Broccoli. She went on to become one of the most famous faces of the 1950s and 60s.

However, instead of pursuing a career in acting after her blockbuster film, she returned to modeling.

In "Goldfinger" she played a character intent on killing Auric Goldfinger after he murdered her sister by painting her body in gold paint.

Tilly was killed off during the movie when villain Oddjob threw his steel-rimmed hat at her.

Fan site Bondstars.com posted a tribute on Twitter, writing: "Unfortunately we must share the very sad news that our dear friend Tania Mallet has sadly passed away.

"She was a very classy and beautiful lady inside and out."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
It's not an April Fools' joke..tracking snow tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money - Getting kids involved with money

Image

Dr. Oz - Digital eye strain

Image

30 years of cardiac care in north Iowa

Image

Tracking a wintry mix for Monday into Tuesday

Image

North Iowa Bulls homecoming

Image

Clearing the ice

Image

Parking fee changes in Rochester

Image

Representatives meet with constituents.

Image

North Iowa Bulls return home greeted by fans

Image

Roosters Base Ball Club hosts 1860 Spring Training event

Community Events