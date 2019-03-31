Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Attention Southern gardeners -- a cold snap is coming

Article Image

More than 20 million people from Arkansas to North Carolina will be under a freeze warning come Monday morning.

Posted: Mar. 31, 2019 12:40 PM
Updated: Mar. 31, 2019 12:40 PM
Posted By: By Jeanne Bonner, CNN

You didn't really think winter would go that quietly, did you?

You might have donned shorts Saturday as temps reached the 60s and 70s across broad swaths of the country, from St. Louis to New York. Even parts of Alaska reached 70 degrees on Saturday -- the earliest in the year any region of the state has hit that high.

But after an unseasonably warm Saturday, temperatures dropped sharply on Sunday.

More than 20 million people from Arkansas to North Carolina will be under a freeze warning come Monday morning.

Most people in the Northeast, mid-South and Midwest will see highs in the 40s and the 50s, running about 15 to 25 degrees below average.

That means a city like Pittsburgh, after reveling in a high of 67 Saturday, will fall back to earth with temperatures in the upper 30s on Sunday.

Freezing temperatures around wake-up time Monday will kill those plants eager gardeners may have eased into the ground Saturday. Green thumb or not, anyone under a freeze warning who doesn't cover their plants Sunday night could be in a for a rude -- or wilted -- awakening Monday morning.

And unprotected outdoor plumbing could also take a hit.

But all is not lost. The cold temperatures won't last long. By Wednesday, most areas of the South, as well as Northeast, will be back to seasonal normal.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Rochester
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Tracking cool air for the weekend and a few mix chances.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dancing for the Dream

Image

Saturday morning listening post

Image

Dancing for the Dream

Image

Lourdes' Kesler wins coach of the year award

Image

Highlights: Waldorf baseball knocks off Dakota State

Image

North Iowa falls to Texas; season ends one game short of Fraser Cup Finals

Image

Tracking A Cooler Weekend

Image

Being an honorary Globetrotter

Image

Little boy lives the courtside dream

Image

BULLS ADVANCE TO SEMIS

Community Events