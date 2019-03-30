Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

An Illinois State Police trooper was killed in a wrong-way crash. He's the 2nd to die this week and the 16th hit this year

Article Image

An Illinois State Police trooper was killed when he was struck by a wrong-way driver. He's the second Illinois trooper to be killed in three days, and the 16th to be struck by a vehicle in 2019.

Posted: Mar. 30, 2019 1:30 PM
Updated: Mar. 30, 2019 1:30 PM
Posted By: By Dakin Andone, CNN

An Illinois State Police trooper was killed early Saturday when he was struck by a wrong-way driver.

He's the second Illinois trooper to be killed in three days, and the 16th to be struck by a vehicle in 2019.

Trooper Gerald Ellis, 36, was on duty but headed home to his wife and two children on Interstate 94 in Green Oaks at about 3:25 a.m. when a wrong-way driver hit his squad car head-on, according to Illinois State Police.

Ellis, an 11-year veteran of the Illinois State Police, was taken to a local hospital, where he died just after 4 a.m.

The driver of the other vehicle also died, police said.

Brendan Kelly, acting director of the Illinois State Police, didn't mince words at a Saturday morning press conference, telling reporters and the public, "This loss is bitter salt in an open wound."

Ellis' death comes after Trooper Brooke Jones-Story was killed Thursday when she was struck during a roadside inspection.

Days before, Illinois State Police and Gov. JB Pritzker had urged the public to adhere to the state's "Move Over" law, which requires drivers to change lanes if possible and reduce their speed if they see emergency vehicles or highway maintenance on the roadside.

In 2018, eight troopers were hit in similar incidents, police said.

"How many more of these tragedies have to occur at the hands of drivers making dangerous choices behind the wheel?" Kelly asked. "When will drivers open their eyes to the dangers they face and take them seriously?"

Ellis is the third state trooper to be killed in the line of duty this year. Trooper Christopher Lambert was killed in January while on the scene of a three-vehicle crash. Another vehicle failed to stop and struck Lambert, police said. He died later at a hospital.

"Not since 1997 has the Illinois State Police lost two troopers in this many days," Kelly said. "It has been 66 years since we have lost three troopers in a single year. And it's still only March."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Few Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 23°
Tracking a cool down then another spring rebound for the work week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Little boy lives the courtside dream

Image

BULLS ADVANCE TO SEMIS

Image

Staying safe on your bicycle this spring

Image

CLEAR LAKE SHUTS OUT HDC

Image

Final Four court takes shape at U.S. Bank Stadium

Image

Learning How Maple Syrup is Made

Image

CICS Center Opens

Image

Fishing Good for Business

Image

Tracking Winds Picking Up From the North

Image

Coffee shop teams up with church

Community Events