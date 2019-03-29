Clear
A tourist taking photos dies in fall at Grand Canyon. It's the 2nd death this week

The body of a Hong Kong tourist has been found after he fell to his death while trying to take a picture, officials say. This is the second death in one week to occur at the Grand Canyon. CNN's Paul Vercammen reports.

Mar. 29, 2019
Updated: Mar. 29, 2019 3:20 PM
Two people died at the Grand Canyon after two separate incidents this week, including a tourist who was taking pictures.

On Thursday, a man from Hong Kong was taking pictures at an overlook of the Grand Canyon when he slipped and fell, according to a spokesman for Grand Canyon West.

A helicopter search began immediately, and a recovery operation is ongoing, according to David Leibowitz, a spokesman for the Eagle Point observation area.

The man was in his late 50s and was part of a tour group visiting the Eagle Point observation area at Grand Canyon West, according to Leibowitz.

Grand Canyon West is owned and operated by the Hualapai Tribe, according to its website. Eagle Point and nearby Skywalk have been closed, Leibowitz said.

"The thoughts and prayers of every Grand Canyon West employee remain with the loved ones of this individual and the members of the tour group," the tourist destination said in a statement.

This was the second death at the Grand Canyon this week.

On Tuesday, according to a statement by the National Park Service (NPS), rangers and special agents responded to a fatality of a visitor near the South Rim of the Grand Canyon.

The details of the death were not made immediately clear, but the statement said that the NPS and the Coconino County Medical Examiner are conducting an investigation.

Tracking a cool down then another spring rebound for the work week.
