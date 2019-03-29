5 things to know for March 29: Boeing crash, Trump rally, Brexit, Venezuela, Facebook

If you're headed to a Disney park soon, bring a tape measure -- large strollers are now banned. (And you should leave the smokes at home, too.) Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Ethiopian Airlines crash

The anti-stall system on the Boeing 737 Max 8 plane automatically kicked in before Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed this month. That's the preliminary finding from officials investigating the tragedy, which killed 157 people. The Wall Street Journal first reported the findings, citing unnamed sources. The FAA grounded all Boeing 737 Max planes a couple of weeks ago, saying it had identified similarities between the Ethiopian Airlines crash and the Lion Air crash in Indonesia five months ago.

2. Politics

President Trump took his post-Mueller report victory lap last night through Grand Rapids, Michigan, in a raucous rally at which he blasted his fave targets: Democrats and the media. The President told the crowd the "collusion delusion is over" and the special counsel's report had exonerated him. Of course, no one outside the Justice Department has seen Mueller's report yet, which reportedly is more than 300 pages. That revelation makes Dems even more skeptical of Attorney General William Barr's four-page letter summarizing the report. In it, Barr said there was no collusion between Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and the Russian government. Barr also said the President wasn't going to be charged with obstruction, even though the report did not exonerate him of it.

3. Brexit

Today was supposed to be the day the United Kingdom walked away from the European Union. But the world's most contentious divorce is far from settled. So, instead of throwing lavish parties celebrating the UK's split from the EU, Brexit supporters plan protests outside Parliament today, while lawmakers inside will vote again on a version of Prime Minister Theresa May's withdrawal agreement. If the deal passes today, Brexit will happen on May 22. If the vote fails, then the UK crashes out of the EU on April 12 with no deal, which many have predicted would be a financial calamity for Britain.

4. Venezuela

The battle for control of Venezuela is heating up again. Juan Guaido, the president of the country's National Assembly, has been banned by Venezuela's government from running for public office. The ban bars Guaido -- who has been recognized as interim president of the country by more than 50 nations, including the US -- from seeking political office for 15 years. An appointee of embattled President Nicolas Maduro said the action was taken against Guaido because of alleged inconsistencies in Guaido's personal financial disclosures and accusations he accepted gifts from foreign governments. A spokesman for Guaido said only the judiciary can issue such a ban.

5. Facebook

There's another controversy brewing for the world's biggest social media network. Facebook is being accused of enabling housing discrimination with its ads. The US Department of Housing and Urban Development charged Facebook with violating the Fair Housing Act. HUD claims the company lets landlords and home sellers who use its advertising platform dictate who sees housing-related ads based on race, religion, sex, disability and other characteristics. Facebook said it was "surprised" by HUD's decision and noted it had been working with the department to address the concerns and had taken steps to prevent ad discrimination.

Walk of life

The 71-year-old grandmother walked miles to help victims of Cyclone Idai. That caught the eye of Zimbabwe's richest man.

Good work if you can get it

Ready to make a quick $19,000? All you have to do is stay in bed -- for two months.

Beyond the badge

Thieves stole the gardener's truck, equipment, cell phone and his rent money. It was a pretty lousy morning -- until the police showed up.

Bambi's paradise

You like deer? Then you'll love Japan's famous Nara Park, home to more than 1,000 sacred deer that have learned to bow for treats.

