Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Man dies after physical struggle with Rochester Police officers Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

'Avengers: Endgame' promises to be a very long sit

Article Image

A month after "Avengers: Infinity War" hit theaters, movie experts theorize what could happen in the follow up. (Spoilers!) Rick Damigella reports.

Posted: Mar. 28, 2019 3:20 AM
Updated: Mar. 28, 2019 3:20 AM
Posted By: By Brian Lowry, CNN

Saving the universe from Thanos is a big job, which might explain why "Avengers: Endgame" promises to be a very long sit.

Disney isn't confirming the length of the movie, after an online ticketing site and AMC Theatres created waves by reporting it at 182 minutes, or just over three hours, before deleting that information. But if it's anywhere close to that, it would easily be the longest film that Marvel Studios has produced, eclipsing the previous "Avengers" sequel, "Infinity War," which ran roughly 2 ½ hours.

Traditionally, extra-long running times have been a concern for studios, since they potentially reduce the number of showings that theaters can squeeze into a day, and thus risk blunting box-office returns.

Yet as the Hollywood Reporter noted, theaters can now compensate for that by scheduling a movie on multiple screens within the same complex and staggering the showings, a strategy increasingly employed with major blockbusters. On opening night, "Endgame" will likely be playing on virtually every multiplex screen.

"Infinity War" set an opening-weekend box-office record, raking in $257.7 million in North America and more than $640 million worldwide. That mark could be threatened at least twice this year -- not only by "Endgame" but the final installment in the latest "Star Wars" trilogy, which will also be released by Disney. (Thanks to Marvel, Lucasfilm and Pixar, Disney currently holds claim to nine of the top 10 biggest openings of all time.)

"Avengers: Endgame" will premiere on April 26. It's again directed by brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, who previously directed "Infinity War" and Marvel's two "Captain America" sequels.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Albert Lea
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Austin
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
Tracking a chance for rain to end the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

IOWA FEELS CONFIDENT

Image

NIACC DEFEATS NCMC

Image

SAW REECE SMITH

Image

Special Olympics Funding

Image

Ending domestic violence

Image

Coffee roasters need your vote

Image

Immigration rights

Image

Warmest Day of the Year...So Far

Image

Tracking a Cooler Thursday & Friday

Image

'Movers for Moms' program gets underway

Community Events