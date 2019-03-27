Clear
Cardi B will not 'glorify' her controversial past

Rapper Cardi B speaks out after a video resurfaced of her admitting to drugging and robbing men while she was a dancer.

Cardi B is discussing dark corners of her past after an old video circulated on social media over the weekend.

The "I Like It" rapper has addressed a three-year-old Instagram Live video in which she said she had drugged and robbed men during her days as a stripper in the Bronx.

"So I'm seeing on social media that a live I did 3 years ago has popped back up. A live where I talked about things I had to do in my past right or wrong that I felt I needed to do to make a living," Cardi B wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday. "I never claim to be perfect or come from a perfect world wit [sic] a perfect past I always speak my truth I always own my s***."

She went on to write, "I never glorified the things I brought up in that live [sic]I never even put those things in my music because I'm not proud of it and feel a responsibility not to glorify it."

"I did what I had to do to survive," she added.

The hashtag #SurvivingCardiB has begun making the rounds in recent days, even trending at one point on Twitter. Others began calling for her to be "canceled."

CNN has reached out to Cardi B for comment.

