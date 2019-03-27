Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

There's a global 'Game of Thrones' scavenger hunt going on

Article Image

HBO's "Game of Thrones" is marketing its final season with a global scavenger hunt for six iron thrones.

Posted: Mar. 27, 2019 9:00 AM
Updated: Mar. 27, 2019 9:00 AM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

"Game of Thrones" fans are searching around the world for two remaining thrones as part of a scavenger hunt to mark the show's upcoming and final season.

HBO hid six iron thrones around the globe, and so far four have been located in Björkliden, Sweden; Puzzlewood, England; Atienza, Spain; and Beberibe, Brazil.

But the Throne of Ice has yet to be found as well as the final sixth throne whose details are unknown.

'Game of Thrones' drops new trailer, and it's icy

These are not miniature versions of thrones either; they are life-size and made of actual swords.

Don't believe us? See for yourself.

HBO announced in January that the show's final season will kick off April 14.

The seventh-season finale set a ratings record in 2017, attracting 16.5 million viewers on HBO, according to Nielsen data.

Last year CNN reported that HBO had ordered a pilot for a potential "Game of Thrones" spinoff. The prequel will take place thousands of years before the events of "Game of Thrones" and will chronicle "the world's descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour."

WarnerMedia owns both HBO and CNN.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 35°
Albert Lea
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 38°
Austin
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 32°
Rochester
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 31°
Tracking warmer temperatures today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Real estate market picking up

Image

Tracking Warm and Windy Wednesday

Image

Cleaning up after ice jams in Silver Lake Park in Rochester

Image

Charles City soccer turnaround

Image

Hurt is Minnesota's Mr. Basketball

Image

Helping, one tow at a time

Image

Buying products with CBD in Iowa

Image

Continuing coverage: Bridge Ave. reconstruction project

Image

Continuing coverage: Homelessness task force

Image

Salvation Army in need of volunteers

Community Events