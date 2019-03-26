Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

A Boeing 737 Max 8 made an emergency landing after an engine problem

Article Image

The FAA says a Boeing 737 Max 8 airplane had to make an emergency landing as it was on its way to temporary storage. CNN's Tom Foreman has the latest.

Posted: Mar. 26, 2019 8:50 PM
Updated: Mar. 26, 2019 8:50 PM
Posted By: By Dave Alsup and Emanuella Grinberg, CNN

A Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft from the fleet that was grounded after two deadly crashes made an emergency landing in Florida on Tuesday.

No passengers were aboard Southwest Airlines Flight 8701, which was being ferried from Orlando International Airport to Victorville, California, for short-term storage during the grounding, the airline said.

Just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, the two pilots aboard the flight reported "a performance issue with one of the engines shortly after takeoff," the airline said.

"The crew followed protocol and safely landed back at the airport."

The global fleet of 737 Max jets was grounded indefinitely on March 13 after two fatal crashes involving the aircraft in March and October.

It is not clear if Tuesday's emergency landing was related to suspected problems with the aircraft. An investigation into the crashes focuses on an automated anti-stall system and not engine problems.

The landing and the runway shutdown it caused did not impact other traffic, an airport spokeswoman said.

Southwest said the aircraft will be moved to its Orlando maintenance facility for a review. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

The Trump administration said it grounded the fleet in light of information gathered at the site of the March 10 crash of an Ethiopian Airlines flight. Before then, administration officials had said the planes were safe, despite concerns raised after a Lion Air flight crashed in October.

The causes of the crashes have yet to be determined. But the focus has been on an automatic safety feature which may have forced the nose of each plane lower when it incorrectly believed the plane was in danger of going into a stall.

Boeing and the FAA said they are working on an upgrade of the planes' software to deal with the safety feature.

Southwest has 34 of Boeing's 737 Max jets. Its pilots were among those from three American carriers who tested recent software changes intended to decrease the chances of triggering the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, or MCAS.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Albert Lea
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Austin
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 44°
Charles City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 37°
Rochester
Few Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 35°
Tracking warmer temperatures for Wednesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Alzheimer's Research Partnership

Image

Rochester aims to keep pedestrians safe

Image

Tracking Our BIG Midweek Warm-Up!

Image

Golden Apple Award: Mr. Ron Pedersen

Image

Mower Co. Board of Supervisors creates count committee for 2020 census

Image

Two businesses team up to help flood victims

Image

Rooftop restaurant starts 'reconceptualization'

Image

Bill to increase weight limits meets opposition

Image

Senate passes its own version of a hands-free cellphone driving bill

Image

Public Utilities Commission discusses oil pipeline

Community Events