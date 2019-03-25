New York named world's most exciting city

Start spreading the news.
New York has been named the most exciting city in the world right now.
The Big Apple came out on top in an annual index by global magazine Time Out, beating off competition from the likes of Chicago, Los Angeles, Melbourne and London.
Based on surveys of more than 34,000 people in 48 different cities across the globe, the Time Out Index 2019 also indicated that New York was the city most people wanted to visit this year.
World leader
NYC's high ranking was attributed to its diversity and culture, as well as its world-class restaurant and art scene, with 91% of those surveyed agreeing that there's always something to see or do in the city that never sleeps.
Melbourne, which came in second place, scored most highly when it came to happiness, creativity, eating and live music, while third place Chicago was home to the happiest residents, with 85% revealing they have felt content in the past 24 hours.
Berlin, seventh on the list, boasted more vegans than any other city, with 8% following a plant-based diet.
And while Paris was only named the ninth most exciting city right now, it seems its residents are the most active in the bedroom.
Parisians revealed they are having sex up to 33 times a year -- more than any other city on the list.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, the French capital was also the most sleep-deprived city, with 66% of those surveyed admitting to the last 24 hours.
Diversity and dissent
Meanwhile the UK's Manchester (15th) was home to the largest number of drinkers, but the residents of Madrid spent the most time in bars, visiting up to 44 times a year.
"Time Out has been helping people explore and enjoy the best of the city since 1968, starting in London and now curating the best of 315 cities," James Manning, Global Projects Editor of Time Out.
"The Time Out Index lets us understand what makes the world's greatest cities tick right now.
"The cities at the top of our list are centers of diversity, diversion and dissent dotted across the world: places where anything can (and does) happen, where new ideas, delicious food and world class art and entertainment are born every day, and where people from all corners can come together with a shared civic identity."
Greatest cities
"Every single one of these cities should be on your travel bucket list for 2019."
Conducted by Tapestry Research, on behalf of Time Out in February 2019, the Time Out Index saw participants questioned on a variety of viewpoints of city life.
These results were coupled with insights from Time Out's global network of local editors and experts and put through a scoring system in which factors such as food, drink, culture, sociability, happiness, attractiveness to visitors were taken into account.
Time Out Index 2019 -- 48 best cities in the world
1. New York
2. Melbourne, Australia
3. Chicago, Illinois
4. London, United Kingdom
5. Los Angeles, California
6. Montreal, Canada
7. Berlin, Germany
8. Glasgow, Scotland
9. Paris, France
10. Tokyo, Japan
11. Madrid, Spain
12. Cape Town, South Africa
13. Las Vegas, Nevada
14. Mexico City, Mexico
15. Manchester, United Kingdom
16. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
17. Barcelona, Spain
18. Buenos Aires, Argentina
19. Lisbon, Portugal
20. Washington DC
21. Tel Aviv, Israel
22. Mumbai, India
23. Toronto, Canada
24. Birmingham, United Kingdom
25. Dublin, Ireland
26. São Paulo, Brazil
27. Miami, Florida
28. Porto, Portugal
29. Singapore
30. Edinburgh, Scotland
31. San Francisco
32. Dubai, United Arab Emirates
33. Munich, Germany
34. Vienna, Austria
35. Shanghai, China
36. Moscow, Russia
37. Delhi, India
38. Seattle, Washington
39. Sydney, Australia
40. Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
41. Hong Kong
42. Boston, Massachusetts
43. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
44. Marseille, France
45. Bangkok, Thailand
46. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
47. Beijing, China
48. Istanbul, Turkey
Related Content
- New York named world's most exciting city
- Groundhog predicts an early spring. Don't get too excited, he's usually wrong.
- Groundhog predicts an early spring. Don't get too excited, he's usually wrong.
- Melbourne, Australia, bartender named world's best
- World Cup 2022: FIFA says 48-team tournament 'feasible'
- Why is everyone so excited about Nvidia?
- 'Black Panther' premiere has fans super excited
- Taylor Swift makes an exciting birthday announcement
- 16 of Asia's most exciting new hotels
- 'Beto' and 'Bernie': The meaning of a single-name candidate