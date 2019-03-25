Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

A high school's 'Alien' play is the talk of Hollywood

Article Image

A high school production of the iconic 1979 movie "Alien" has burst onto the scene and even garnered Hollywood's attention. Drama club students at New Jersey's North Bergen High School went all out for "Alien: The Play," including an elaborate alien costume. HLN's Susan Hendricks reports.

Posted: Mar. 25, 2019 9:30 AM
Updated: Mar. 25, 2019 9:30 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

A high school production of the iconic 1979 movie "Alien" has burst onto the scene and even garnered Hollywood's attention.

Drama club students at New Jersey's North Bergen High School went all out for "Alien: The Play," including an elaborate alien costume.

Glitch CEO Anil Dash shared a photo of the get up on Twitter.

"Everybody is (rightfully!) very excited about the North Bergen High School kids' version of Alien, staged as a high school play, with all props made from recycled materials," he tweeted.

The Ridley Scott-directed science-fiction horror film stars Sigourney Weaver and centers on the crew of a commercial space ship that is invaded by a deadly extraterrestrial.

Justin Pierson, a senior who worked on the sound crew for the play, told NJ.com that students got creative with the set design.

"This is going to sound really funny but (the set crew used) garbage essentially," Pierson said. "Just anything that was lying around like cardboard and metal."

The play ran Friday and Saturday night and went viral after social media users started posting photos and video.

The students even put together a trailer that lives on YouTube.

The ambitious high school production caught the eye of some in Hollywood, including "The League" star Paul Scheer, who tweeted about it.

"Can't stop posting video from this," he wrote. "Alien needs to go to Broadway NOW! (But only with HS kids)."

The students also won praise from the official "Alien" Twitter account.

"We are impressed!" a tweet from the account said. "40 years and still going strong..."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
We're tracking a rebound of temps and the return of sunshine!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money - Using SMART goals

Image

Dr. Oz - Finding the right hearing aid

Image

Skate for Make-A-Wish

Image

New owners ready to take over Suzie Q

Image

Tracking Sunshine and Cooler Temps for Monday

Image

Thousands volunteer for NCAA Final Four weekend

Image

Immigrant shares story to bring understanding

Image

Stretch Your Inch

Image

Rochester Thaw Festival

Image

Is your bracket crushed?

Community Events