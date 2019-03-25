Houston police sergeant arrested in death of his wife

A Houston police sergeant has been arrested in connection with the death of his wife, authorities said.
Hilario Hernandez was arrested after his wife, Belinda Hernandez, was killed Saturday, CNN affiliate KTRK reported.
Police responded to a report that the victim was found dead in a home in Pearland, Texas, a suburb of Houston. Belinda Hernandez had been shot to death, KTRK reported.
The investigation led police to issue an arrest warrant for Hilario Hernandez, who was found driving in Kingsville, Texas, about 250 miles south of Pearland.
Hernandez, 56, has been employed with the Houston Police Department, with 33 years of service and was assigned to the burglary and theft division, said Jodi Silva, a Houston Police spokesperson.
"Our condolences and thoughts are with the victim's family," the Houston Police said in a statement.
Belinda Hernandez, 52, had worked as a librarian at Shadycrest Elementary in Pearland.
"Pearland ISD is deeply saddened to learn of the death of one of our employees, Shadycrest Elementary Librarian Belinda Hernandez," the district said in a statement. "Mrs. Hernandez was a beloved, longtime employee who worked for Pearland ISD for 15 years."
The district said it would provide counselors for students and staff for as long as needed.
