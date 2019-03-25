Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

For the second time in a week, a Parkland student has died in an apparent suicide

Article Image

A second Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student has died in what police are calling "an apparent suicide."

Posted: Mar. 25, 2019 5:00 AM
Updated: Mar. 25, 2019 5:00 AM
Posted By: By Dakin Andone and Kevin Conlon, CNN

A second Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student has died in what police are calling "an apparent suicide."

The student, who was enrolled at the Parkland, Florida, school at the time of death, has not been publicly identified. The death occurred Saturday evening and is under investigation, said Coral Springs Police spokesman Tyler Reik.

It's unclear under what circumstances the student died, or what connection, if any, the student had to last year's shooting at the high school.

News of the student's death comes as the Parkland community is mourning the passing of a former Marjory Stoneman Douglas student, Sydney Aiello, who died last Sunday.

Aiello, who survived the 2018 massacre at the school, took her own life after suffering from survivor's guilt and being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, her mother told CNN affiliate WFOR.

A funeral for Aiello, who was a student at Florida Atlantic University, took place on Friday.

Seventeen people -- 14 students and three staff members -- were killed when a gunman opened fire at the high school on February 14, 2018. The shooter, who confessed, has been indicted on 17 counts of murder.

If you or someone you know might be at risk of suicide, here's how to get help: In the US, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. The International Association for Suicide Prevention and Befrienders Worldwide also can provide contact information for crisis centers around the world.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
We're tracking a rebound of temps and the return of sunshine!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thousands volunteer for NCAA Final Four weekend

Image

Immigrant shares story to bring understanding

Image

Stretch Your Inch

Image

Rochester Thaw Festival

Image

Is your bracket crushed?

Image

Stretch Your Inch

Image

Bulls defeat Blizzard to move on

Image

2 NCAA wrestling titles coming back to Iowa

Image

NIACC celebrates 100 years

Image

Tracking Sunday Morning Rain

Community Events