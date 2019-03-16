Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Man shot after he allegedly robbed the Bellagio and tried to steal a car in valet

Article Image

An armed man entered a packed Bellagio Hotel and Casino and demanded money from a caged poker area, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Capt. Nichole Splinter said.

Posted: Mar. 16, 2019 8:50 AM
Updated: Mar. 16, 2019 8:50 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

It wasn't quite a George Clooney or Brad Pitt heist, but police say a brazen robbery attempt ended with gunfire and the suspect hospitalized in Las Vegas.

About 9:45 p.m. local time Friday, an armed man entered a packed Bellagio Hotel and Casino and demanded money from a caged poker area, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Capt. Nichole Splinter said.

He then fled and tried to steal a vehicle that had just pulled into the valet lot, but he was immediately confronted by four police officers, Splinter said.

The suspect fired his gun and struck one of the officers in the vest. A second officer fired back and hit the suspect, Splinter said.

Both the officer and the suspect were transported to a local hospital, and the officer was treated and released. The suspect is listed in critical condition.

Police said that per their policy, the identities of the officers involved will be released after 48 hours.

The incident brings to mind the movie "Ocean's Eleven." In the film, Danny Ocean (Clooney), Pitt and other accomplices plan a heist on several casinos, including the Bellagio.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Few Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 18°
Rochester
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 11°
Tracking a few flakes possible for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

BULLS DEFEAT GRIZZLIES IN COMEBACK WIN

Image

SPRING GROVE SECTION CHAMPS

Image

NIACC CARRIES TALENTED SQUAD

Image

Farm runoffs

Image

Dealing with flooding from the Zumbro River

Image

Mason City road closures

Image

Climate Change Protest

Image

Ice Becoming Unsafe

Image

Boil Advisory in Effect

Image

Muslim communities ask for extra patrols

Community Events