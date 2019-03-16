Clear
He fled to New Zealand to find refuge. He was shot and killed in his house of worship

A grandfather who emigrated to New Zealand as an asylum seeker in 1977, Haji Daoud Nabi, was among those killed in the terrorist attacks on two Christchurch mosques.

Posted: Mar. 16, 2019 5:50 AM
Updated: Mar. 16, 2019 5:50 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

Haji Daoud Nabi sought asylum in New Zealand more than 40 years ago after fleeing Afghanistan with his two sons.

Christchurch, the place he's called home since 1977, offered hope and safety for him and his family. But Nabi was murdered Friday by a gunman who barged into two mosques and killed 49 people in a rampage that stunned the world.

While authorities have not released details and information on the victims, his death was confirmed by his son, Yama Nabi.

The attack, which was apparently broadcast live on social media, is the biggest massacre in New Zealand's history.

Suspect Brenton Harrison Tarrant has been charged with one count of murder, but officials have said additional charges are forthcoming.

A list compiled by the Red Cross shows people of more than 15 nationalities were in the mosques when the attack happened Friday evening.

They included nationals from India, Syria, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Turkey and Pakistan, among other countries.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry tweeted that four of its nationals were injured and five others are missing. The nation's authorities said they are working to identify the victims.

This story will be updated as more information on the victims becomes available.

