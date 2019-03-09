Rep. Dan Crenshaw shows off his Captain America-inspired glass eye

"Captain America" found out he had a big fan in Congress after his mission to the US Capitol this week.

Chris Evans, known for playing the superhero in the Marvel movies, met up with Rep. Dan Crenshaw on a visit to Washington, and the two seemed to hit it off.

Crenshaw, who represents Texas' 2nd Congressional District, lifted his eye patch to show off a Captain America-inspired glass eye to Evans. In a picture posted to Twitter on Friday, the eye resembles Captain America's shield, with a five-point, white star in the middle surrounded by circles.

"When Captain America sees your Captain America glass eye. #merica," Crenshaw tweeted.

"A VERY cool use of vibranium," Evans tweeted back, referring to the virtually indestructible fictional metal in Captain America's shield.

On his third deployment as a US Navy SEAL in 2012, Crenshaw lost his right eye after he was hit by an IED blast in Afghanistan, according to his website. He recovered and ultimately deployed twice more before he was medically retired in 2016.

Crenshaw wasn't the only lawmaker Evans met with in Washington. The actor also posed for pictures with Rep. Tim Scott of South Carolina and Sen. Johnny Isakson of Georgia, among others members of Congress.

"Great to meet @ChrisEvans this morning and talk education, workforce development, criminal justice reform and bipartisanship. Thankfully, neither of us turned to dust at the end," Scott wrote on Twitter.

Turns out Evans might have also spilled some secrets about the upcoming Avengers movie.

"Honor to meet you, sir. Thank you for taking the time. And if you repeat the secrets I told you about Endgame, Marvel will make sure we BOTH turn to dust," he replied.