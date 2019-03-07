Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Illinois deputy is killed while serving warrant and a suspect is in custody after a chase

Article Image

An Illinois deputy assigned to a US Marshals task force was shot and killed while trying to serve a warrant in Rockford, authorities said. The suspect is now in custody.

Posted: Mar. 7, 2019 10:20 PM
Updated: Mar. 7, 2019 10:20 PM
Posted By: By Steve Almasy, Pierre Meilhan and Marlena Baldacci, CNN

A suspect accused of fatally shooting an Illinois deputy assigned to a US Marshals task force while the deputy was trying to serve a warrant in Rockford on Thursday morning will face murder charges, authorities said.

Deputy Jacob Keltner, who was with McHenry County Sheriff's Office for almost 13 years, was shot outside a hotel where the suspect was staying, Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea said. Keltner, who died at a hospital, had a wife and two children.

McHenry County Sheriff Bill Prim said Keltner was a "fine young man."

"He was part of a group that chased the worst of the worst," Prim said.

A 25-year-old female acquaintance of the suspect was wounded, treated and released from a hospital. She was not charged, O'Shea said. He added that no one from the task force fired a weapon during the incident.

The suspect, Floyd E. Brown, was arrested after an hourslong standoff that followed a chase on an interstate through Illinois. He will face a state and a federal murder charge, officials said.

Brown was staying at an extended stay hotel in Rockford when police attempted to serve warrants for him. The warrants included one for a parole violation and two in connection with burglary cases.

After the shooting, the suspect led Illinois state troopers on a chase, crashed and barricaded himself in his vehicle alongside Interstate 55, Illinois State Patrol Trooper Sean Ramsey said.

Law enforcement officers tried for hours to get him to come out of the vehicle. Brown opened his door several times but would not get out, Ramsey said, adding that Brown stopped communicating with police.

The county had multiple previous altercations with Brown while serving warrants, Ramsey said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 12°
Rochester
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 5°
Tracking a wintry mixture and heavy snow for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking The Latest Snow Numbers as Our Weekend Storm Moves Closer

Image

Lt. Gov. Flanagan comes to Rochester

Image

Drivers warned to stay off the roads

Image

Storm system increases flooding risk

Image

Bill proposed by local students moves forward

Image

Murder victim identified

Image

Update on Somali man found deceased in Olmsted County

Image

John Marshall vs. Century

Image

Tracking Multiple Snow Chances

Image

John Marshall vs. Century

Community Events