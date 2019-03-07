Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

A shockingly lenient sentence for Paul Manafort

Article Image

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) reacts to Paul Manafort's 47-month prison sentence for convictions stemming from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Posted: Mar. 7, 2019 10:20 PM
Updated: Mar. 7, 2019 10:20 PM
Posted By: By Elie Honig

Judge T.S. Ellis sentenced former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort to 47 months in prison on Thursday. Simply put, Judge Ellis's sentence is an injustice. It fails to adequately punish Manafort for committing a series of deliberate crimes over many years, and it sends terrible messages to the public about our criminal justice system.

Prosecutors calculated a sentencing guidelines range of 235 months (19 years and seven months) to 293 months (24 years and five months). These guidelines are important, and judges must consider them, but they are not binding; judges may sentence within, above or below the guidelines at their discretion. Given Manafort's age, health, lack of prior convictions, and nonviolent offenses, I expected Judge Ellis to sentence Manafort below the guidelines range, but not nearly so far below as 47 months (just under four years).

Today's sentence sends a corrosive two-pronged message to the American public. First, Manafort openly flouted the criminal justice system at every step and still got an enormous break. Following his arrest, Manafort got caught trying to tamper with witnesses, which caused Judge Amy Berman Jackson in Washington, DC, to revoke his bail and send him to jail to await trial. He went to trial in the Eastern District of Virginia, where he denied culpability but was found guilty by a jury on eight counts. He then pleaded guilty to even more crimes and purported to try to cooperate with Mueller, but instead told more lies to Mueller and the FBI. Even today at sentencing, the judge found that Manafort did not accept responsibility.

Second, as Mueller noted in his sentencing memo, Manafort committed crimes repeatedly, deliberately, and over many years, stealing millions of dollars from the US government to support his absurdly lavish lifestyle (everybody remembers the ostrich coat). Yet Manafort received about the same sentence that I've countless times seen given to a typical low-level, nonviolent, first time drug offender in the federal system. Manafort's sentence forces us to ask whether Judge Ellis gave him a break -- perhaps not intentionally or consciously -- because of his age, race, socioeconomic standing and quasi-celebrity profile. It is not a comfortable question to ask, but it is unavoidable.

Before Manafort starts counting down the days until his release -- which, given the standard 15% reduction for good behavior in prison and deducting the approximately nine months Manafort already has served, could happen in 2022 -- two important hurdles remain.

First, Mueller's team might choose to appeal today's sentence. It is rare for prosecutors to appeal a sentence, and even more rare for them to win, but the sentence here fell more than 15 years below the bottom of the guidelines range.

Second, Manafort faces another sentencing next week in federal court in Washington, in front of Judge Berman Jackson. He could end up with a maximum sentence of ten years in that proceeding, which Berman Jackson might choose to run concurrent to (at the same time as) or consecutive to (on top of) the 47 months sentence in Virginia.

Either way, I suspect Judge Berman Jackson will add some time to Manafort's sentence, but not enough to fully remedy today's injustice.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 12°
Rochester
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 5°
Tracking a wintry mixture and heavy snow for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking The Latest Snow Numbers as Our Weekend Storm Moves Closer

Image

Lt. Gov. Flanagan comes to Rochester

Image

Drivers warned to stay off the roads

Image

Storm system increases flooding risk

Image

Bill proposed by local students moves forward

Image

Murder victim identified

Image

Update on Somali man found deceased in Olmsted County

Image

John Marshall vs. Century

Image

Tracking Multiple Snow Chances

Image

John Marshall vs. Century

Community Events