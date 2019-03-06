Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Andy Murray says he's 'pain free' after hip surgery

Article Image

Three-time grand slam winner Andy Murray says the hip surgery he underwent earlier this year means he is now "pain free" ahead of his final games as a pro.

Posted: Mar. 6, 2019 9:40 AM
Updated: Mar. 6, 2019 9:40 AM
Posted By: By Nick Friend, for CNN

Andy Murray says the hip surgery he underwent earlier this year means he is now "pain free."

The three-time grand slam winner had hinted at retirement before going out of the Australian Open in the first round in January as he struggled to deal with ongoing pain from a long-standing hip problem.

"I want to continue playing," Murray told reporters at Queen's Club during an appearance to officially confirm an endorsement deal with Liverpool-based sports brand Castore. "I said that in Australia. The issue is I don't know whether it is possible.

"I am a lot happier than I was certainly two months before the operation," he added referring to the hip resurfacing surgery he underwent in January. "I have no pain in my hip any more. I was in pain for a long time.

"The rehab is slow and it's been going pretty well and I just need to wait and see how things progress. If it's possible, I would certainly love to compete again."

If he does complete his recovery -- a situation that seemed unlikely when he spoke tearfully in Melbourne before his first-round loss, he would become the first professional singles player to play with a metal hip.

Murray was beaten in five sets by Roberto Bautista Agut at Melbourne Park before receiving a standing ovation from the crowd.

More to follow.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -8°
Albert Lea
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -2°
Austin
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 0°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -6°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -11°
We continue to track below average temps and a messy weekend ahead.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Light Snow Showers Thursday

Image

Highway 14 Project moves forward

Image

Survey results are in

Image

Big agenda at Mason City City Council

Image

Playoff basketball highlights from Tuesday

Image

Helping music man square

Image

BISHOP GARRIGAN VS. MONTEZUMA

Image

CLEAR LAKE VS. WEST DELAWARE

Image

Walz announces clean energy plan

Image

Clear Lake Boys Writing History

Community Events