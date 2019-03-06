5 things to know for March 6: White House, North Korea, tornado aftermath, immigration, depression

You don't have to leave Fido and Fluffy at home when you travel. Check out this list of the world's most pet-friendly hotels. And here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. White House

The storm clouds gathering around Donald Trump's presidency just keep on growing. The latest accusation against Trump is that he pressured then-chief of staff John Kelly and White House counsel Don McGahn to grant daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump a security clearance against their wishes, three sources tell CNN. Both men refused, the sources say, so Trump went ahead and gave her the clearance, which the President has the legal authority to do. This accusation contradicts Ivanka Trump's recent denial to ABC that her dad had "no involvement" in getting security clearances for her or her husband, Jared Kushner. Remember, just last week The New York Times reported that Trump ordered Kelly to grant Kushner a clearance despite concerns raised by intelligence officials. Press secretary Sarah Sanders said the White House doesn't "comment on security clearances."

2. North Korea

Seems like North Korea hasn't wasted any time getting back to work on its nuclear program. Satellite images appear to show the North is rebuilding a facility that had been previously used to test long-range missile engines. Analysis of the images suggests the work on the facility, which had been dormant since August, began right around the time Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met up for their second summit, which ended last week without an agreement. It's not clear at this point how the North's apparent restart of work at this facility will affect US-North Korean talks going forward.

3. Alabama tornadoes

There are still at least seven people missing after a tornado outbreak killed 23 and decimated portions of an Alabama county. Search and rescue efforts have turned into a recovery mission, Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said. Jones also said that two anonymous corporations will pay for the funerals of all 23 victims. The President will get a firsthand view of the destruction when he visits the state Friday. Meanwhile, more stories of survival are coming out, including a woman and her four children who missed the tornado that tore through their home by minutes because she was at the store buying baby formula. And there's the remarkable story of the woman who lost five family members to the tornadoes and who is helping feed first responders. To read more about the victims of the deadly tornadoes, click here. You can also find out how to help the survivors.

4. Immigration

US Customs and Border Protection is at a "breaking point" dealing with a surge of migrants at the US-Mexico border, the Trump administration said. During February more than 76,000 people were captured either crossing illegally or without proper papers. That's the highest number of "encounters" in any February in 12 years, the CBP says. A good portion of that number contains families and unaccompanied children. To deal with all that, the CBP is expanding its medical support and building a processing center in El Paso, Texas.

5. Depression

There's new hope for people suffering with depression. A nasal spray that can treat the disease has been given the OK from the Food and Drug Administration. The spray, called Spravato, is geared toward people with treatment-resistant depression. Spravato works by restoring brain cells in patients with depression. It can be administered to a patient by a health care provider in a doctor's office. It can be self-administered, too, but only under the supervision of a care provider and it can't be taken at home. Spravato has a lot of side effects -- such as dizziness, nausea, vertigo, vomiting and a feeling of being "disconnected" from the mind and body -- so patients will have to be monitored for at least two hours after being given the drug.

Winter is (almost) here

The latest trailer for the final season of "Game of Thrones" has dropped, giving fans about a month to prepare for the end of one of TV's all-time great shows.

Good thinking

We were promised we'd have flying cars by now. We don't (sigh), but if we ever get them, Goodyear has developed a tire that doubles as a propeller.

RIP, King

King Kong Bundy was 6 feet 4, weighed more than 400 pounds and helped take wrestling to new heights in the '80s. He has died at 61.

Dressing down

Goldman Sachs is loosening its tie by letting employees dress more casually. That's because the buttoned-up investment bank is fighting more laid-back tech firms for talent.

Not all heroes wear capes

What can a pilot do when his plane is stuck on the tarmac for hours because of snow? Order pizza for all the passengers, of course.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"I didn't do this stuff. This is not me."

A tearful R. Kelly, in an interview with CBS News, denying allegations he slept with underage girls.

TODAY'S NUMBER

115 mph

The speed of the gust of wind that slammed into a Norwegian cruise ship, causing it to tilt and injuring several passengers and crew members.

AND FINALLY ...

Snow blower

Are you still using an ice scraper to clear ice and snow off your car? How primitive. (Click to view; video has no sound.)