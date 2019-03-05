5 things to know for March 5: House investigations, Alabama tornadoes, Venezuela, HIV, Luke Perry

Parts of Alabama are reeling this morning after an outbreak of tornadoes killed dozens. Here's how you can help them. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Washington

House Democrats have started their sweeping investigation of President Donald Trump, with the House Judiciary Committee asking for documents from 81 people and entities in Trump's orbit. The mammoth probe -- which will look into the President's campaign, businesses, transition and administration -- could be a sign the Democrats are laying the groundwork to impeach Trump. House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler said Trump has attacked the "core functions" of American democracy. When asked about the investigation, the President dismissed the whole thing as "a hoax," while White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the Democrats had launched a "fishing expedition" because "their two-year false narrative of 'Russia collusion' is crumbling."

2. Alabama tornadoes

Stories of survival have begun to trickle out of Lee County, Alabama, as the area begins the cleanup from a tornado outbreak that killed 23 people. Lee County was hit by two twisters, and one of them was a true monster. It was an EF-4 tornado, with winds of 170 mph. It was nearly a mile wide and churned a path of devastation for 65 miles. Alabama is in what's become known as Dixie Alley, a tornado-prone belt that stretches from East Texas to Georgia. As the survivors of the tornadoes pick up the pieces, they'll have to contend with the cold, too. An arctic blast is moving across the eastern two-thirds of the country this week, including the parts of Alabama reeling from the twisters.

3. Venezuela

Juan Guaido faced arrest if he returned to Venezuela. He came home anyway. Guaido, Venezuela's self-declared interim president, was greeted by raucous crowds, both at the airport in Caracas and at a later rally. Guaido, who's fighting President Nicolas Maduro for control of the country, had been on a tour of sorts, meeting with the presidents of several South American countries as well as US Vice President Mike Pence. Guaido's hoping to keep up the pressure on Maduro, who faces intense criticism over Venezuela's mounting humanitarian crisis. Most Western countries and regional neighbors now recognize Guaido as Venezuela's leader, but Maduro is hanging on to power because the military remains loyal to him.

4. HIV

Has a second person been cured of HIV? Some scientists think so. A man in the UK, identified only as the "London patient," has experienced sustained remission from HIV-1 after being treated with stem cell transplants from donors who carried a rare genetic mutation that made them resistant to the disease. The case study is published in the journal Nature. More than a decade ago, a person referred to as the "Berlin patient" was reportedly cured of HIV using a similar method.

5. Luke Perry

Luke Perry played a lot of roles during his acting career, but to us he'll always be Dylan, the brooding but cool teen from "Beverly Hills, 90210." Perry, 52, died Monday after suffering a massive stroke, a death that shocked Hollywood and the world. Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar spoke for many when she tweeted her "entire high school experience was shaped" by Dylan and his friends in that most famous of ZIP codes. But Perry did a lot of other stuff, too, including roles in movies such as "Good Intentions" and "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," appearances on Broadway in "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" and other stints on the small screen, including the role of Archie's dad on "Riverdale," the CW's drama based on the Archie comics.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

Time to pack the tropical shirts

Southwest Airlines is marking the start of its service to Hawaii by offering introductory $49 flights to the Aloha State.

Party on

Ash Wednesday is just a day away, so you need to move quickly to finish up your Carnival revelry. Here are the best places to join the party.

Does this count as breakfast?

Coffee and egg-white powder is a combination we never thought of, but apparently you can get from the cool kids at Starbucks.

'Old guard vs. new guard'

Hollywood icon Steven Spielberg wants to save the theatrical experience, but upstart Netflix is not having any of that talk.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"I'm not going anywhere."

Hillary Clinton, who said while she's not running for president in 2020, she will still keep speaking and "standing up for what I believe."

TODAY'S NUMBER

$877,784,124

That's how much the mystery winner of the $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot took home after opting for a one-time cash payment. That's the largest jackpot payout to a single winner in US history. The winner, who wants to remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket in October in South Carolina.

AND FINALLY ...

Too much of a good thing

Riding along in your snowmobile is all fun and games until it's not. (Click to view.)