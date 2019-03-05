Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Fast food once again served at White House sports event with Trump

Article Image

President Trump welcomed the North Dakota State University football team to the White House to congratulate them on winning FCS College Football Championship for the seventh time in eight years.

Posted: Mar. 5, 2019 4:50 AM
Updated: Mar. 5, 2019 4:50 AM
Posted By: By Betsy Klein, CNN

The grand mahogany table of the White House State Dining Room was set with white roses, fine china, silver platters stacked with Big Macs and pouches of fried chicken sandwiches, and bowls of extra sauce.

The champion North Dakota State Bison football team was in town, and McDonald's and Chick-Fil-A were on the lunch menu.

"We could've had chefs, we could have, but we had fast food -- because I know you people," President Donald Trump said to laughter.

He referenced the chicken sandwiches set before the podium.

"Chick-Fil-A, they say? Chick-Fil-A," he said.

Earlier this year, the President personally paid for a fast food spread for the Clemson University football team, citing the government shutdown as justification for a feast he described at the time as "great American food."

"Because the Democrats refuse to negotiate on border security, much of the residence staff at the White House is furloughed -- so the President is personally paying for the event to be catered with some of everyone's favorite fast foods," White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said in January.

But on Monday, Trump, who has a well-publicized penchant for the Golden Arches, suggested the decision was aimed at supporting American business.

"We like American companies, OK?" he said.

Trump encouraged the team to "go and eat up," noting that he would have a sandwich at the podium himself, but it would cause "too big a stir" with the reporters present.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -17°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -11°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -11°
Charles City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -14°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
-1° wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -20°
We're tracking well below normal temps followed by a messy weekend storm.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mobility Hubs, Transit Villages

Image

Section playoff basketball highlights from Monday

Image

Changes to River City Renaissance Project

Image

Joining the Violent Crime Enforcement Team

Image

Women healthcare leaders

Image

Documenting a Historic Winter

Image

Power Outage Affects Middle School

Image

Gov. Walz Visits ALC

Image

$10-Million Dollar apartment complex being considered

Image

Tracking Below Average Temperatures for the Week

Community Events