Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Chill Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Here's how you can help the Alabama tornado victims

Article Image

More than a dozen people are dead and several are injured after multiple tornadoes touched down in both Alabama and Georgia. CNN's Victor Blackwell reports from Lee County, Alabama.

Posted: Mar. 4, 2019 11:50 AM
Updated: Mar. 4, 2019 11:50 AM
Posted By: By Amy Chillag, CNN

The deadly tornadoes that struck Alabama on Sunday killed at least 23 people and injured dozens more. Search and rescue crews are still looking for the missing in the rubble.

In Lee County, many homes are destroyed, with just slabs left behind.

There are ways you can help the tornado victims right now.

You can donate to the American Red Cross of East Alabama, which is providing shelter, food and water for the families.

If you live in the area, you can list yourself "safe and well" on the Red Cross website or call the Family Connect line at (866) 535-5654.

If a friend or family member is missing, you can register them on the Lee County, Alabama, Emergency Management Agency's website.

CNN's Impact Your World will update this article if we find other ways you can help the victims of these devastating storms.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -19°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -15°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -15°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -16°
Rochester
Few Clouds
-1° wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -21°
We are tracking a very cold start to the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money: Monitor your daily spending

Image

Dr. Oz - Battling low back pain

Image

Tracking Brutally Cold Temperatures Today

Image

Dorothy Day cold weather beds

Image

Community support for family after devastating fire

Image

Grand Meadow welcomes home wrestler after state championship

Image

Recapping the Minnesota state wrestling champions

Image

Minnesota state wrestling finals

Image

Minnesota individual wrestling tournament semifinals

Image

OLDEST IOWA GIRLS

Community Events