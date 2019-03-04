Here's how you can help the Alabama tornado victims

The deadly tornadoes that struck Alabama on Sunday killed at least 23 people and injured dozens more. Search and rescue crews are still looking for the missing in the rubble.

In Lee County, many homes are destroyed, with just slabs left behind.

There are ways you can help the tornado victims right now.

You can donate to the American Red Cross of East Alabama, which is providing shelter, food and water for the families.

If you live in the area, you can list yourself "safe and well" on the Red Cross website or call the Family Connect line at (866) 535-5654.

If a friend or family member is missing, you can register them on the Lee County, Alabama, Emergency Management Agency's website.

