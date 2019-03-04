Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Chill Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Keith Flint, Prodigy front man, dead at 49

Article Image

Keith Flint, a member of the British electronic group The Prodigy, was found dead at his home at the age of 49.

Posted: Mar. 4, 2019 10:20 AM
Updated: Mar. 4, 2019 10:20 AM
Posted By: By Rob Picheta, CNN

Keith Flint, singer in pioneering British electronic group The Prodigy, has been found dead at his home aged 49, the band has confirmed.

Flint's distinctive appearance, vocals and dancing made him one of the most recognizable figures on the British techno scene, with hits including "Firestarter" and "Breathe" propelling the group to commercial success throughout Europe and the United States.

His bandmate Liam Howlett wrote on Instagram that Flint died by suicide.

"The news is true, I can't believe I'm saying this but our brother Keith took his own life over the weekend," Howlett wrote on the group's official Instagram profile. "I'm shell shocked, f****n angry , confused and heart broken," he added.

Police had earlier confirmed that a 49-year-old man was found unresponsive at his house in Essex, England, on Monday morning. His next of kin have been informed and the death is not being treated as suspicious, the police statement added.

Known for his colorful double mohawk, tattoos and animated, erratic performances, Flint became a defining figure of 1990s British music.

He joined The Prodigy soon after its formation by Howlett in 1990, quickly helping the group cement its stature within Britain's rave scene and pioneer the Big Beat genre of electronic music.

The group achieved six number one studio albums in the UK and one in the United States. Its last album, "No Tourists," was released in November, and the group had recently announced a 2019 tour of festivals in Europe and South America.

"It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed," the group wrote in a separate post on Twitter. "We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time."

Ed Simons of British electronic music duo The Chemical Brothers paid tribute to Flint on Twitter, calling him a "great man."

"We wouldn't be here if it wasn't for Keith and the life changing music they made and championed," electronic group Chase & Status added, while British radio presenter Jo Whiley wrote: "Whenever our paths crossed he was an absolute sweetheart. Really lovely. Incredible iconic frontman with a soft centre."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -24°
Albert Lea
Clear
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -21°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -14°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -23°
Rochester
Clear
-5° wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -23°
We are tracking a very cold start to the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money: Monitor your daily spending

Image

Dr. Oz - Battling low back pain

Image

Tracking Brutally Cold Temperatures Today

Image

Dorothy Day cold weather beds

Image

Community support for family after devastating fire

Image

Grand Meadow welcomes home wrestler after state championship

Image

Recapping the Minnesota state wrestling champions

Image

Minnesota state wrestling finals

Image

Minnesota individual wrestling tournament semifinals

Image

OLDEST IOWA GIRLS

Community Events