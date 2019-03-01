Clear
Happy 25th birthday Justin Bieber!

March 1 is a national holiday for Beliebers, as it marks the birth of Justin Bieber.

Posted: Mar. 1, 2019
Updated: Mar. 1, 2019 9:20 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

And while it feels like only yesterday he was a kid trying to keep his bangs out of his eyes, Bieber is now all grown up and a married man to boot.

His manager, Scooter Braun, marked the milestone by tweeting a photo of him and a very young Bieber.

"Our first pic and now you are 25. My day 1. You know exactly what it is and how I feel," Braun tweeted. "I love you. Happy birthday you grown ass man. Proud of you."

And naturally there was plenty of love from the Beliebers as his fans are known, complete with plenty of baby photos.

Enjoy your day Biebs.

Tracking accumulating snow today followed by a big cool down.
