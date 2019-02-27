Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

3 people are dead after their car was hit by two NY trains going in opposite directions

Article Image

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran speaks to the press after three people were killed and nine were injured in New York when a vehicle was struck by two Long Island Rail Road trains going in opposite directions, according to MTA Long Island Rail Road president Phillip Eng.

Posted: Feb. 27, 2019 4:20 AM
Updated: Feb. 27, 2019 4:20 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Three people were killed and nine injured when a vehicle was struck Tuesday by two Long Island Rail Road trains going in opposite directions, according to MTA Long Island Rail Road president Phillip Eng.

The vehicle reportedly drove around railroad crossing gates in Westbury, New York, Eng said. The three dead were in the vehicle, Eng said, and the injured included seven train passengers, a conductor, and an engineer.

The injured were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries, Eng said.

"This is a ... very tragic cautionary tale that you just don't try to beat the train. It's not, it's not going to work," Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said.

The first strike came from an eastbound train leaving the Westbury station and carrying about 100 people, Eng said.

Then a westbound train, traveling at a higher speed and carrying about 800 people, struck the vehicle. According to Eng, the front two train cars of that train derailed and struck the platform at Westbury station.

About 200 feet of track has been damaged, along with the third rail, and the Westbury platform, Eng said.

"We're gonna work through the night and we're gonna work to restore service as soon as possible," Eng said, adding that he expected morning service to be impacted.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -8°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -7°
Austin
Overcast
10° wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -4°
Charles City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -6°
Rochester
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -8°
Tracking cold temperatures and more snow chances.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pouring out milk after the storm

Image

Playoff basketball and hockey highlights from Tuesday

Image

Power outage in Rochester

Image

Employees stranded at work

Image

Traffic signs & snow

Image

Newman Catholic's Ringo signs with NIACC

Image

MC VS. WSR GBB STATE

Image

Tracking Another Round of Accumulating Snowfall

Image

Historic Bridge Ceiling Collapse

Image

Digging out of the snow

Community Events