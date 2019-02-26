Clear
Katy Perry reveals how Orlando Bloom popped the question

Katy Perry opens up about her Valentine's Day engagement to Orlando Bloom on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

Posted: Feb. 26, 2019 1:10 PM
Updated: Feb. 26, 2019 1:10 PM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

Love really was in the air for Katy Perry when Orlando Bloom proposed to her on Valentine's Day.

The singer appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Monday night and revealed that Bloom took their relationship to new heights when he asked her to marry him in a helicopter above Los Angeles.

"I thought we were going to go see some art after dinner, but we pulled up to a helicopter," Perry said. "But it was really sweet."

However, in a scene reminiscent of a romantic comedy, Perry said that things didn't go as planned.

"Actually, the funny part is we had champagne in the helicopter and the box was in his pocket and he had written down everything he wanted to say in a note to divert. He was going to pull it out while I'm reading it, so I'm reading it but I'm hearing the champagne is like broken, the bottle's everywhere. I'm still looking at the note but he's pulling out this box that's too big for his coat pocket and it rips his coat pocket and his elbow goes into the champagne."

Perry, whose been dating Bloom on and off since 2016, says despite the minor hiccup they had a smooth landing on the rooftop of a building where her and family and friends were waiting. "He did so well," Perry added.

This is the second marriage for each of them. Bloom was previously married to model Miranda Kerr and together they share a son. Perry was formerly married to comedian and actor Russell Brand.

While snow chances remain numerous but light, we see very cold temperatures returning.
