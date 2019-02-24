Clear
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's Oscar performance took people off the deep end

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper performed their hit song "Shallow" from the film "A Star Is Born" at the Oscars Sunday.

Posted: Feb. 24, 2019 11:00 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France and Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga: Is it hard keeping it so hardcore?

Not only did Lady Gaga win an Oscar on Sunday night, but her performance with Bradley Cooper hit viewers right in the feels.

Shot entirely from upstage, with the audience acting as a backdrop, the duo's rendition of "Shallow" from their film "A Star Is Born" was as intimate as it was seeped in chemistry.

The pair, who played lovers in the film, have a well-chronicled connection off screen, and it was on display while crooning the nominee for original song.

Lady Gaga thanked Cooper in her acceptance speech.

"There's not a single person on the planet that could have sang this song with me but you."

The internet agrees.

