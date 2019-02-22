New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft accused of soliciting sex, police say

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is being charged with two counts of soliciting someone to commit prostitution, stemming from a raid in a day spa in Florida, police said Friday.

Kraft was picked up as part of a sting that has been going on for months, and his charges relate specifically to "two different visits" to the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in the Florida city of Jupiter, Police Chief Daniel Kerr said at a news conference.

"Charges have been filed, but he has not been arrested," Jupiter police spokeswoman Kristin Rightler said.

The NFL team on Friday denied that Kraft had committed a crime.

"We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further," a representative of the team said.

Kraft is one of more than 20 people being charged in the sting, and there is video evidence against "all of the individuals being charged," Kerr said.

That evidence includes video of Kraft in a room at the spa receiving "paid acts," and of him being driven to the spa, Kerr said.

Officers involved in the sting had been wearing body cameras, and also were involved in ongoing surveillance at the business, Kerr said.

Police said they wouldn't immediately release video or documentation.

Kraft took ownership of the Patriots in January 1994. Since then, the NFL team has played in 10 Super Bowls, winning six of them, including this past season.

Kraft also is CEO of The Kraft Group, a holding company of numerous family businesses including International Forest Products, as well as Major League Soccer's New England Revolution.

With his wife, Myra, he also oversaw the Robert and Myra Kraft Family Foundation and the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation. Myra Kraft passed away in 2011 at the age of 68 after a battle with cancer.