Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Europa League: Zenit St. Petersburg's fiery welcome

Article Image

Modern football fans are often accused of not showing passion for their teams. Clearly, no one told FC Zenit fans, who gave their team a fiery welcome.

Posted: Feb. 22, 2019 8:30 AM
Updated: Feb. 22, 2019 8:30 AM
Posted By: By Ben Church, CNN

Spanish club Villarreal can expect a fiery welcome when they visit Zenit St. Petersburg in the next round of the Europa League -- if the Russian side's last fixture is anything to go by.

Zenit fans gave their team an impressively choreographed pyrotechnic guard of honor ahead of its must-win round-of-32 tie Thursday.

Visit CNN.com/Sport for more news, features and video

Scores of supporters lined the entire road to the Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg and let off flares as the team bus approached the stadium.

The spectacularly warm welcome seemed to do the trick.

Zenit overturned a 1-0 deficit from the first-leg to beat Fenerbahce 3-1 on the night and progress to the next round.

READ: Chelsea handed transfer ban by FIFA

Villarreal discovered its fiery fate as the draw for the round of 16 fixtures was announced Friday.

Five-time Europa League champion Sevilla will play Czech outfit Slavia Prague, while Chelsea face a tough visit to Ukraine in their tie against Dynamo Kiev.

Unai Emery's Arsenal -- which overturned a first-leg deficit in the last round against BATE Borisov -- have a favorable tie against Ligue 1 Rennes. The Spaniard is a Europa League expert, winning three consecutive titles with his former side Sevilla.

READ: 'It's Pele' -- Arsene Wenger recalls seeing Kylian Mbappe play for first time

Elsewhere, Italian side Napoli will face RB Salzburg and three-time champion Inter Milan take on Frankfurt.

The next round of fixtures will be played on March 7 with the return legs scheduled for the week after.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: -9°
Albert Lea
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 10°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: -4°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: -6°
Tracking ice accumulations to start your weekend and heavy snow and wind to end it.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking a Massive Weekend Winter Storm

Image

Flexible learning days getting test runs during snow days

Image

The Mayo Clinic bells are back

Image

FEB. 21 DISTRICT BASKETBALL

Image

FEB. 21 SECTION HOCKEY

Image

IGCA ALL-DISTRICT TEAMS

Image

Exhibit focuses on "Traveling While Black"

Image

Cottage Grove at Saint Mary's Place

Image

Vouchers for Jeremiah Program

Image

Garbage cans & snowy streets

Community Events