Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

'Extinct' Galapagos tortoise found after 100 years

Article Image

Experts say they discovered a giant tortoise that could belong to a species thought to have been extinct for more than a century.

Posted: Feb. 21, 2019 12:50 PM
Updated: Feb. 21, 2019 12:50 PM
Posted By: By Alex Stambaugh, CNN

A species of giant tortoise believed to have been extinct for more than 100 years has been discovered on the Galapagos island of Fernandina, according to Ecuador's government.

The last known time a Fernandina Giant Tortoise was seen alive was 1906.

An adult female believed to be more than a century old was seen alive on Sunday during an expedition by the Giant Tortoise Restoration Initiative (GTRI), according to a government statement.

Washington Tapia, GTRI director and expedition leader, said that genetic studies will be carried out to "reconfirm" that the tortoise found belongs to the Fernandina Island species.

Experts believe she is not alone. The tracks and scent of other tortoises, believed to be of the same species, were also observed by the team.

Conservationists have taken the tortoise to a breeding center on the nearby island of Santa Cruz.

The Fernandina Giant Tortoise is one of 14 giant tortoise species native to the Galapagos Islands, most of which are endangered. The tortoises have been killed over the past two centuries, both for food and for their oil, according to the Galapagos Conservancy, which jointly forms GTRI with the Galapagos National Park.

"This encourages us to strengthen our search plans to find other (tortoises), which will allow us to start a breeding program in captivity to recover this species," said Danny Rueda, director of the Galapagos National Park.

The Galapagos archipelago includes 19 islands in the Pacific Ocean roughly 621 miles (1,000km) from the Ecuadorian coast. Fernandina, the third largest and youngest of the islands, remains the most volcanically active.

The Galapagos were declared a national park in 1959 and a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1978.

This story has been updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: -3°
Albert Lea
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 7°
Charles City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 3°
Rochester
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 1°
We are tracking a major winter storm for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local brewery needs people to stop bringing in outside alcohol

Image

Another snowfall another clean up

Image

Tracking a Wintry Mess for the Weekend

Image

Free sleds

Image

Hy-Vee sled giveaway

Image

Mohawks, local teams headed to state

Image

Updates coming to RST

Image

New Rochester Police Captain

Image

Clearing snow out of the Cul-de-sacs

Image

RST Taxi license revoked

Community Events