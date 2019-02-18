Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

A 5-year-old was teased for looking like a boy. So her teacher chopped off her own hair to show support

Article Image

A Texas teacher came up with a creative way to stop her students from teasing a classmate. She chopped off her hair.

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 10:00 PM
Updated: Feb. 18, 2019 10:00 PM
Posted By: By Michelle Lou and Brandon Griggs, CNN

A Texas teacher came up with a creative way to stop her students from teasing a classmate. She chopped off her hair.

When Shannon Grimm noticed that a 5-year-old girl in her kindergarten class was "really sad and depressed at school because friends think that she looks like a boy," she wanted to cheer the student up by showing solidarity.

Classmates were teasing the girl, Prisilla, who had begun wearing a hat to school to cover her hair, according to CNN affiliate KTRK.

"I would cry because I would think school was not fun," the girl told the affiliate.

So Grimm chopped her waist-length brown hair into a pixie cut, like Prisilla's.

"What better way to show them that you can look any way and still be true to yourself and that you can be whoever you want -- it doesn't matter what you look like -- than to cut my own hair?" the teacher said in a Facebook live stream about the episode.

Grimm even purchased matching hair bows for her and Prisilla to wear, said the Willis Independent School District north of Houston, where Grimm works.

At a school board meeting last week, the little girl presented Grimm with a medal for being her hero during a difficult time. Grimm had also nominated Prisilla for the district student of the month award for being brave.

Although Grimm said she misses her long hair, she said the experience has allowed her to better understand Prisilla's feelings.

"Sometimes you just have to experience it. You have to teach them and show them that you're there for them."

When Grimm debuted her haircut, her son told her she looked like a boy. Walking into a grocery store or other public places with her new 'do made her feel self-conscious, she said.

However, the teacher said the temporary discomfort was worth it because she was able to help Prisilla feel better about her appearance.

"I don't want my students to ever feel like their confidence is down, that they don't want to come to school because of the way people look at them and say things to them," Grimm said. "I want them to come to school and love being at school."

Her hair will grow back, but Grimm said she hopes to instill in her students -- and her two children -- a more lasting lesson.

"It doesn't matter what haircut you have," she said. "You're beautiful no matter what."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
-5° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -18°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: 0°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: 3°
Charles City
wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -8°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -13°
Tracking another midweek snow system.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Police Urge Residents to Lock Doors

Image

Towering Snow Banks

Image

'Save the Planet' engineering challenge

Image

Wooden boxes for cancer patients

Image

Tracking a Few More Rounds of Snow.

Image

Record-breaking snowfall in the area during February

Image

Random Acts of Kindness Day in Rochester

Image

Woodworker uses his talents to give back

Image

Students come together to save the world

Image

Protesters on Presidents' Day

Community Events